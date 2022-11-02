Ryan Tannehill injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was unable to play in Week 8 due to an ankle injury and illness. He will be able to practice on Wednesday to start off Week 9 though, per Turron Davenport.

That’s good news, as the Titans play the Kansas City Chiefs this week on Sunday Night Football. They will need a proven passer to compete in that game, while rookie quarterback Malik Willis was unable to do much through the air last week against the Texans. He wasn’t allowed to do too much either, as Derrick Henry dominated Houston as he usually does, but Willis did throw an interception to go along with his 55 total yards passing.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

If Tannehill can play this week, he has a good matchup, as the Chiefs have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. As long as the Chiefs can put up points, their Titans won’t be able to win with Henry as their only offensive weapon.