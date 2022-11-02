Jahan Dotson injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Vikings

The Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson was not practicing on Wednesday, per John Keim. Dotson hasn’t been able to play since Week 4. He appeared close to returning a couple weeks ago, but tweaked his hamstring in practice and hasn’t been able to practice since.

Cam Sims has seen a big boost in snaps with Dotson out, but he hasn’t done much of anything in fantasy football. Dotson had four touchdowns through the first four games, so was quick to prove himself as an asset to the team. We’ll see if he can get back on the practice field at some point this week before entertaining hope of a return.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

With Dotson out and Taylor Heinicke in for the injured Carson Wentz, we’ve seen a notable increase in work for Terry McLaurin. That uptick in production appears to be mostly Heinicke’s doing, but Dotson would likely see more work than Sims when he returns.