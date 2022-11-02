Cordarrelle Patterson designated to return from I.R. ahead of Week 9 vs. Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons could get Cordarrelle Patterson back as early as this week, as he will practice on Wednesday and has been designated to return from injured reserve, per Michael Rothstein.

Patterson was dealing with a knee injury and when he went on I.R., the timetable was the same ad the mandatory four weeks needed to be out. But, he will return to a crowded backfield, with Damien Williams also eligible to return.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

While Patterson was out, Tyler Allgeier led the backfield, but played about 50-60% of the snaps, while Caleb Huntley and Keith Smith also saw work. And last week, despite only playing 35% of the snaps, Huntley had 16 carries to Allgeier’s 14, as they split touches almost evenly.

Patterson would return as a key piece of the backfield, but he likely wouldn’t take over. After Damien Williams was hurt early in in Week 1, Patterson had a similar split with Allgeier.