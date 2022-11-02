 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Allen Lazard injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Lions

We break down the news that Allen Lazard has a shoulder injury. What it means for Week 9 and beyond.

Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to return to practice Wednesday after missing the Week 8 matchup against the Bills with a shoulder injury. The Packers are preparing to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 6.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Lazard’s return is good news for Aaron Rodgers, but could be bad news for Romeo Doubs, who had a breakout game last week in Lazard’s absence. Lazard leads the team in receiving yards, with 340 and four touchdowns amassed so far this season.

The Packers were faced with a lot of injuries in their WR group last week, so Lazard’s return can be expected to make a major impact, particularly against a Lions team that ranks close to last in pass defense in the NFL.

Lazard had 55 yards over six receptions in his last appearance on the field two weeks ago.

