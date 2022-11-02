Chase Young designated to return from I.R. ahead of Week 9 vs. Vikings

The Washington Commanders designated defensive end Chase Young to return from injured reserve, per the team. Washington will have 21-days to elevate him to the 53-man roster and reportedly ramp him up slowly.

Young’s rehab has taken a little longer than many expected, but it appears the team is just being extremely cautious. It doesn’t sound like he will play this weekend against the Vikings, as coach Ron Rivera says:

He will start positional work on Wednesday (today) and be involved with all the installation periods as the team prepares for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. After that, he will work off to the side with trainers while the rest of the Commanders go through team drills. The team will monitor how he feels over the course of the week. Rivera emphasized that expectations for Young’s first week of practice must be tempered.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Young will join a defensive line that has been playing well this season without Young. If he can ramp up and make an impact in the next few weeks, their front line should be even tougher to pass and run on in the coming weeks.