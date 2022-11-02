Adam Thielen has knee injury but is full practice participant ahead of Week 9 vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings returned to practice on Wednesday and got some good news on the injury front. Wide receiver Adam Thielen was able to get in a full practice session to start the week.

Thielen injured his knee in the team’s Week 8 game against the Cardinals and briefly left. He returned to finish out the game, but it was something to monitor coming into this week. He’s listed on the injury report, but it’s with a full participation designation. Barring a setback, he’ll play on Sunday against the Commanders.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Thielen is the clear No. 2 behind Justin Jefferson, but he’s been a solid WR3/flex PPR option. This week he gets a Commanders defense that ranks 24th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Kirk Cousins has history with Washington, so there could be some intriguing upside just in the manner of Cousins wanting to stick it to his old team. With six teams on bye this week, there’s a good bet you can find a spot for Thielen in your line.