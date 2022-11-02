Christian Watson injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was not practicing on Wednesday, per Rob Demovsky. Watson suffered a concussion early in Week 8, when the Packers lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Watson appeared to be in the offensive plans in that game, as he made a 12-yard reception on the first drive, but unfortunately he was concussed on the play. Amari Rodgers saw the biggest bump in work, but Allen Lazard was also out last week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

If Lazard returns this week (he practiced on Wednesday), then we’d likely see Romeo Doubs and Lazard with the most snaps and they’d probably be the only receivers worth rostering. I do think they want to see what they have in Watson, but injuries have slowed him down this season. He’s a player to roster in deep leagues and wait on for now.