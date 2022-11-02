Cameron Brate injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the Bucs’ Sunday matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Brate has had a tough go of it this season with multiple injuries. He sustained a neck sprain against the Steelers several weeks ago, just a few weeks after leaving the Chiefs’ matchup with a concussion.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Brate’s health has kept him on the sidelines for much of 2022, and has failed to make a major impact in the games in which he has played. He has had 13 receptions for 114 yards over five games this season, while backup TE Cade Otton has had 18 receptions for 178 yards over six games. Neither has scored a touchdown yet.

The Bucs’ usage of their tight ends should discourage fantasy managers from starting either Brate or Otton for the time being, especially with a mostly healthy receiving group at the ready.