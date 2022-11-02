Nico Collins is OUT for Week 9 vs. Eagles on TNF

Wide receiver Nico Collins is out for the Houston Texans’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night after sitting out of practice Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Collins is dealing with a groin injury. He has amassed 305 yards over 18 receptions so far this season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

The Texan’s wide receiving group is not in good shape for this TNF matchup, and not just because they’re facing one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. Brandin Cooks didn’t practice Wednesday for personal reasons and expressed disappointment in still being on the Texans’ roster after the NFL trade deadline passed this week.

With WR John Metchie III still out as he receives treatment for his leukemia diagnosis, the Texans will lean on their tight ends as well as WR Chris Burkhead in pass formations. This is shaping up to be a tough night for Houston.