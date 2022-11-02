 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Gage injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Rams

We break down the news that Russell Gage has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 9 and beyond.

TeddyRicketson
Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room at halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Week 9 of the NFL season will see six teams on bye. One of the prime matchups from the remaining teams will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Los Angeles Rams. This game was likely circled at the beginning of the season as a marquee matchup, but neither team has been playing up to expectations. The Bucs have dealt with injuries all season, and this week is no different. Wide receiver Russell Gage is still dealing with a hamstring injury and is not practicing on Wednesday in Week 9.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Gage has been a solid piece to the Tampa Bay offense but hasn’t taken a step forward regarding fantasy football. To see fantasy relevance, he either needs Mike Evans or Chris Godwin to be missing in action or have a great matchup. Gage is expected to lack both of those things this week against the Rams' defense and should remain on your benches unless anything changes throughout the practice week.

If Gage doesn’t play, it could mean more targets for Julio Jones, but he lacks a relevant workload to be considered for a lineup, even in a week with six teams missing in action.

