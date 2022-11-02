Joshua Palmer cleared of concussion protocol ahead of Week 9 vs. Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming out of their bye week and return to the field in Week 9. Most teams want to get healthier on their bye week, and it seems the Chargers pulled that off. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer has cleared concussion protocols. We will see what his practice participation looks like when we get the official injury report. The Chargers are set to fly east and take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 6.

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley says TE Donald Parham and WR Joshua Palmer are out of concussion protocol. — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

The Chargers will be without Mike Williams, who is expected to miss a few more weeks with his injury. This opens the door for Palmer to see more work in the offense. If he can play this week, he should see an increased target share from quarterback Justin Herbert. The Atlanta defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Palmer is worth a flex spot in your fantasy football lineups with six teams on bye. If he can’t go, pivot to DeAndre Carter.