James Conner back at practice ahead of Week 9 vs. Seahawks

Week 9 marks the halfway point of the NFL season. The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West divisional matchup. They played in Week 6, and Seattle won 19-9. Starting running back James Conner last played in Week 5 and has been sidelined since with a rib injury. He is starting this week with a limited practice participation and Arizona is hoping to finally have him back.

The #AZCardinals held a walkthrough today.



A whole lot of banged up Cards. pic.twitter.com/ZZzqoJXUap — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Conner has 54 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown on the ground and 14 receptions on 19 targets for 103 yards through the air. While he has been sidelined, backup running back Eno Benjamin has been the lead back. If Conner is finally active, he will likely return to your fantasy football lineups. They have exercised excessive caution by holding him out of games, so you can’t think they would make him active before he can see a full workload. I’d start him if he is active, especially with 16 teams on bye. If he sits again, Benjamin would be the back to start.