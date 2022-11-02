Josh Reynolds injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Packers

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was limited in Wednesday practice ahead of the Detroit Lions’ Sunday matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Reynolds is working through a back injury, and has also played through ankle and knee issues this year.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Reynolds leads the Lions still on the roster in receiving yards for the season with 357 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end T.J. Hockenson holds the current leading statistic, but he was traded to the Vikings this week. A Reynolds absence would be a brutal loss in what is already going to be a very challenging matchup for this Detroit team — particularly without Hockenson out there as well.

The Lions will likely lean on their running backs for yardage and could give them targets as well, but Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond can expect to see more work if Reynolds ends up sitting on the sidelines this Sunday.