Darrel Williams misses practice Wednesday ahead of Week 9 vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams did not participate in Wednesday practice ahead of the Cards’ Sunday matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams is dealing with a hip injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Both Williams and James Conner did not practice on Wednesday, leaving yet another opening for Eno Benjamin to continue making his impact on Arizona’s offense. Benjamin has become the teams second-leading rusher behind quarterback Kyler Murray, adding 212 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the Cardinals’ five October games as well as another 109 in the air.

Benjamin’s fantasy stock continues to rise, though Murray remains the team’s leading rusher.

Williams’ absence shouldn’t make too much of an impact on the Cardinals’ run game, as he averaged just 12 rushing yards per game in October. The Seahawks defense is allowing 4.7 yards per carry to opposing teams this season.