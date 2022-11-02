Derrick Henry injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was limited in Wednesday practice. The Titans face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and Henry is their best hope of coming close to a victory. The star RB is dealing with a foot injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

If Henry sits out of the game against the Chiefs, it’s great news for Chiefs D/ST owners, but won’t affect much else. Henry has amassed 755 rushing yards so far this season, and the next-highest back on that stats list is Dontrell Hilliard with 109 yards. Henry is also third in receiving yards for the Titans this season.

He played a full game last week in Tennessee’s win against the Houston Texans, so there aren’t any outstanding concerns for his ability to play this weekend. A broken foot derailed his 2021 season, so the Titans might just be trying to play it safe here.