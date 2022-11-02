Davante Adams limited with illness Wednesday ahead of Week 9 vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an embarrassing shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. They are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 and are hoping to bounce back. In the blowout loss, wide receiver Davante Adams had one reception for three yards. He had dealt with an illness last week that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Adams was limited to start this week and is citing the same illness.

Davante Adams, who had one catch for three yards in New Orleans after missing two practices last week with illness, was LIMITED Wednesday due to illness. null pic.twitter.com/0J4OhoeJy2 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Adams had an outlier of a game in Week 8, and it shouldn't take long for him to bounce back and return to form. The illness he is dealing with is concerning, though. He fell well short of the flu game expectation that fantasy managers were hoping for. It will be a good sign if he can log more practice time this week. If he is active he is going to be tough not to start. If Adams sits, look for tight end Darren Waller, if he plays, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to see an uptick in usage.