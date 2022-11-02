 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Davante Adams limited with illness Wednesday ahead of Week 9 vs. Jaguars

We break down the news that Davante Adams is still dealing with an illness. What it means for Week 9 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during warmups prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 30, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an embarrassing shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. They are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 and are hoping to bounce back. In the blowout loss, wide receiver Davante Adams had one reception for three yards. He had dealt with an illness last week that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Adams was limited to start this week and is citing the same illness.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Adams had an outlier of a game in Week 8, and it shouldn't take long for him to bounce back and return to form. The illness he is dealing with is concerning, though. He fell well short of the flu game expectation that fantasy managers were hoping for. It will be a good sign if he can log more practice time this week. If he is active he is going to be tough not to start. If Adams sits, look for tight end Darren Waller, if he plays, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to see an uptick in usage.

