Final injury report for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9

The Eagles and Texans face off tomorrow night on Thursday Night Football to open Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles are a two touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, even though they’re traveling for this game. The game kicks off at NRG Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime.

The Eagles are undefeated and come into this game with a relatively clean injury sheet. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott have been ruled out, but both are reserves. They face a Texans squad that will be missing starters in defensive tackle Maliek Collins and wide receiver Nico Collins, and we still don’t know the status of Brandin Cooks. He is listed as questionable but is clearly unhappy to still be a Texan, so he may not play.

Eagles injury report: Week 9

Out

DT Jordan Davis (ankle)

CB Josiah Scott (ankle)

Texans injury report: Week 9

Out

S Grayland Arnold (quadricep)

DT Maliek Collins (chest)

WR Nico Collins (groin)

LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring)

C Justin McCray (concussion)

Questionable

WR Brandin Cooks (wrist)

Fantasy football implications

The biggest implications revolve around Cooks and Collins. Neither has broken out like some hoped. Cooks is in the WR3/flex range at best right now while Collins is no more than a bye week flex fill-in. Cooks is still worth holding onto in case he does get released and lands in a better opportunity.