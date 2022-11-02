 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mack Hollins injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Jaguars

We break down the news that Mack Hollins has a heel injury. What it means for Week 9 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Wide receiver Mack Hollins of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after catching a 26-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins was limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 9 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a heel injury. Hollins was dealing with this issue last week as well but ultimately did suit up in Las Vegas’ 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Hollins still has a few days to log a full practice and head into the weekend with no designation but fantasy managers shouldn’t really be worried if he remains limited. The only concerning sign here would be a no show from Hollins on Thursday or Friday. The receiver caught seven passes for 64 yards in the Week 8 loss, and might have been one of the few solid performers from that game for Las Vegas. If he ends up out for Week 9, look for Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow to see more targets.

More From DraftKings Nation