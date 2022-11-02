Mack Hollins injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins was limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 9 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a heel injury. Hollins was dealing with this issue last week as well but ultimately did suit up in Las Vegas’ 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Hollins still has a few days to log a full practice and head into the weekend with no designation but fantasy managers shouldn’t really be worried if he remains limited. The only concerning sign here would be a no show from Hollins on Thursday or Friday. The receiver caught seven passes for 64 yards in the Week 8 loss, and might have been one of the few solid performers from that game for Las Vegas. If he ends up out for Week 9, look for Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow to see more targets.