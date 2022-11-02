Mike Evans injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans appears to be on track to play against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

The All-Pro receiver was limited at practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Evans initially injured his ankle in Week 7 but didn’t show any ill effects last week when he notched six catches for 123 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

While it’s likely that Evans will suit up for the Bucs if he is somehow inactive or used more as a decoy against the Rams then it could be wheels up for Chris Godwin. Godwin hasn’t quite returned to form, but he could get plenty of opportunities if Evans struggles with his ankle injury.

It would also mean an uptick in targets for the Bucs’ tight end. That could be rookie Cade Otton or Cam Brate, who was also limited at practice with a neck injury.

Still, expect Evans to start in this pivotal matchup.