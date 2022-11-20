Bears vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 20. The Chicago Bears will hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC matchup. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but it is a relatively healthy game for these teams. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bears have already ruled out S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and WR N’Keal Harry (illness). Tackle Teven Jenkins (hip), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) and CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) are the only players that are listed as questionable.

The Falcons will be without quarterback turned TE Feleipe Franks with a calf injury. Safety Erik Harris (foot) and CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) are questionable for Atlanta, with both logging a limited practice each day this week.