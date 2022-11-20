Panthers vs. Ravens inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 continues Sunday and kicks off at 1 p.m. ET. The Carolina Panthers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but Lamar Jackson is a name who popped up on the injury list late in the week, though he’s expected to play. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Panthers will be without safety Juston Burris (illness, concussion), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), quarterback Phillip Walker (ankle), and safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle). Cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) and tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck) are listed as questionable but are both expected to play as the practiced fully on Thursday and Friday. The Panthers defense will be getting a boost as Jeremy Chinn is being activated from the IR.

The Ravens will be without Jaylen Armor-Davis. He is doubtful, but regardless he likely would've been a healthy scratch. The three other names on the injury report are tight end Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder), running back Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee), and quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness). All three are expected to play. Adam Schefter reported Andrews and Edwards would likely play, while head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Jackson missed practice that he would still play this week. Quarterback Tyler Huntley would get the start if Jackson was unable to go.