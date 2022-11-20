Browns vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 20. Both the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills will be on the road as weather forced this game to be moved away from Buffalo, New York. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are players on both sides of the ball to watch for. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Browns have already ruled out S D’Anthony Bell (concussion), G Michael Dunn (back), CB Greg Newsome (concussion) and DT Perrion Winfrey (concussion). They only have TE David Njoku (ankle) listed as questionable for the game. Njoku finally returned to practice this week and logged a limited session on both Thursday and Friday.

The Bills will be without LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) and DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle). Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) and S Jordan Poyer (elbow) are all listed as questionable. Buffalo wasn’t able to practice on Friday due to a snowstorm in Buffalo, so pre-game warmups will give the best idea of the availability of players that are currently questionable.