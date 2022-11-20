 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commanders vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

The Commanders and Texans meet in Week 11 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 11 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
J.D. McKissic #23 of the Washington Commanders rushes the ball against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 09, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Week 11 of the NFL season will resume on Sunday. The Washington Commanders will hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some depth pieces for both teams that will be missing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Commanders have already ruled out LB Cole Holcomb (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (neck) and TE Armani Rogers (knee, ankle). McKissic was added to IR, and it is expected his season is over with a neck injury. Cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring), LB David Mayo (hamstring) and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) are all listed as questionable.

The Texans will be without LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and CB Derek Stingley (hamstring), who have already been ruled out. Defensive end Rasheem Green (illness) is the only questionable player for Houston. He was a late add to the injury report on Friday with his illness and only missed that day of practice.

