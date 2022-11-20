Wan’Dale Robinson suffers knee injury in Week 11 vs. Lions

Death, taxes and the New York Giants pass catchers dealing with injuries. Whether it was Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney (when he was with the team) or another wide receiver, they just can’t seem to stay healthy. The Giants are taking on the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Week 11. Promising rookie Wan’Dale Robinson appears to have suffered a knee injury and was taken to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out of the game, which is never a good sign.

Giants say Wan'Dale Robinson has a knee injury and he has been ruled out. Just brutal. https://t.co/JlQYuHmtKu — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 20, 2022

Robinson was having the best game of his young career. He had 19 targets and was able to secure nine of them for an even 100 yards. He entered this game with 14 receptions for a total of 127 yards, so was in the midst of a breakout performance. With Robinson sidelined, we will likely see veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton and Richie James getting more targets in the offensive game plan for the remainder of the game.