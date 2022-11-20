Justin Fields suffers shoulder injury in Week 11 vs. Falcons

Update: The team is taking Fields to get checked out.

#Bears are putting Justin Fields on a cart to take him for a medical evaluation. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 20, 2022

The Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields never missed a snap in Week 11, but he was in pain throughout the game. Fields was often holding his shoulder, but on their final drive he took a hard hit which appeared to really affect the injury. Instead of shaking hands after the game, he walked back to the locker room in obvious pain.

Fields has been putting up crazy rushing numbers this season, but with that has come plenty of hits. For this game he ran the ball a season high 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown. For the season that puts him at 122 carries for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bears lost Khalil Herbert to injured reserve and put even more on Fields plate for this week. With this injury, it would be hard to keep throwing him against the defense like that moving forward.