Matthew Stafford being evaluated for a concussion in Week 11 vs. Saints

Update: Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion.

Update: It is quarterback Bryce Perkins that is being seen on the sideline warming up for Los Angeles. Perkins is listed as the third-string quarterback for the Rams, and this will be his second shot at NFL game action. His lone appearance prior was last week when he completed his only pass for negative three yards.

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford has gone to the locker room and his backup Bryce Perkins is getting ready to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 of the NFL season. After a down start to the season, the Rams lost star wide receiver Cooper Kupp to IR with an injury. It was expected that this would limit the upside of the Los Angeles offense, but quarterback Matthew Stafford has found his momentum. Unfortunately, he has suffered an injury that saw him head to the blue medical tent and now the locker room.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is headed to the locker room. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 20, 2022

Prior to the injury, Stafford was 11 for 18 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. If he cannot get back to the field before the Rams’ next possession, it would likely be back up John Walford under center. We saw him start in the game last week against the Arizona Cardinals.