Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts took a hit to the knee in the third quarter, but was able to jog off the field. He then was taken to the locker room and is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

When he left, Pitts led the Falcons in receiving, as he caught 3-of-5 targets for 43 yards. Drake London would be the most-likely player to see an uptick in work, while the team will continue running the ball a whole bunch.