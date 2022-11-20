Eagles vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 20. The Philadelphia Eagles will take to the skies and fly to take on the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but Philadelphia heads into this game healthier than Indianapolis does. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Eagles will be without CB Josh Jobe, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Both Devonta Smith and AJ Brown had popped up on the injury report during the week but are both off of it ahead of the game on Sunday. New defensive players Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are questionable to play, but that is just because they joined the team mid-week on one-year deals, and it is a quick turnaround.

The Colts have ruled out DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and TE Jelani Woods (shoulder). Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness), CB Isaiah Rodgers (illness) and T Braden Smith (back) are questionable to play. None of them were able to practice on Friday so they will see how they feel during pregame on Sunday.