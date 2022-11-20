Jets vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 gets back underway Sunday and is set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. The New York Jets travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but defensive tackle Christian Barmore and wide receiver Corey Davis are both out which is a big blow to both teams. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jets will be without Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow). Tight end Kenny Yeboah (calf) is doubtful, so he’ll likely be out as well. Guard Nate Herbig (shin) is questionable, but he was out of practice for most of the week. He was limited on Friday.

The Patriots will be without Barmore (knee). Punter Jake Bailey (back) is doubtful, so he’s likely out as well. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (back), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) are all questionable. All three were limited in every practice this week.