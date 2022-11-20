Rams vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 continues Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams travel to New Orleans to take on the New Orleans Saints. This game usually has bigger implications, but this season both are struggling. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to return from a concussion which forced him to miss last week. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Rams will be without center Brian Allen (thumb) and LB Travin Howard (hip). Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (illness) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) are listed as questionable. Robinson missed every practice this week, so I would expect him to be out. Wolford was limited on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday, so he will likely be active.

The Saints will be without defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tackle James Hurst (concussion), running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle). Guard Andrus Peat (triceps) is listed as questionable as he logged just one day of limited practice this week on Friday. The Saints have been hurt by the injury bug all season and it continues this week.