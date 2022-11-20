Lions vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 gets back underway Sunday as the Detroit Lions travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Giants. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but Giants rookie tackle Evan Neal (knee) is unlikely to play, but they should get him back in the next few weeks. He’s been out since October 20. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Lions will be without defensive end Charles Harris (groin), defensive end Josh Paschal (knee), and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back). Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion), center Frank Ragnow (foot), and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) are questionable. Elliott was limited all week, while Ragnow logged just one day of limited practice. Rodriguez logged full practices all week. I would expect Elliott and Ragnow to be out, but Elliott has a better shot at playing between the two.

The Giants will be without Neal and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye). Safety Dane Belton (collarbone), guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (back), and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. The majority of the guys on here were limited all week at practice. Ezeudu and Robinson missed practice on Thursday.