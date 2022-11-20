Raiders vs. Broncos inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season will resume on Sunday, November 20. The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road for an AFC divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some major names to look for ahead of kickoff. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Raiders have yet to rule out any players, but that doesn’t mean they are without concern. Star wide receiver Davante Adams dealt with an abdomen injury this week and was limited every day in practice. He, LB Luke Masterson (ribs), T Kolton Miller (shoulder, abdomen) and LB Denzel Perryman (ribs) are questionable for the game.

The Broncos have a lengthier injury report. They will be without TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), LB Jonas Griffith (ankle), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and CB K’Waun Williams (wrist, elbow, knee) have all been ruled out. Linebacker Baron Browning (hip), T Tom Compton (back), T Cameron Fleming (quadricep), G Graham Glasgow (shoulder) and WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder) are listed as questionable.