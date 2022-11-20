Bengals vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 20. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers will duke it out in an AFC North battle. This game was flexed away from Sunday Night Football, so kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is now set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Bengals will be without some big names. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bengals have ruled out WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip), S Dax Hill (shoulder) and DT Josh Tupou (calf). Chase is reportedly off crutches and expected to be re-evaluated soon, so is nearing a return. Running back Chris Evans (knee) and CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) are considered questionable.

The Steelers head into this game relatively healthy. They have only ruled out CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and don’t have any other players listed as questionable. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missed last week’s game due to an appendectomy but is back ahead of schedule this week and will play Sunday.