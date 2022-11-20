Cowboys vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

Week 11 continues Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but defensive end Za’Darius Smith (knee) and Ezekiel Elliott (knee) are both expected to play, though they might be limited in snaps. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cowboys don't have anybody listed out yet. Elliott, Punter Bryan Anger (illness), line backer Anthony Barr (hamstring), defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (illness), cornerback Anthony Brown (concussion), and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot). Anger and Bohana will likely be out as they missed practiced Friday, but the rest are to be determined. Throughout the week, there was growing hope that Elliott would be able to return this week. He is expected to play, per Tom Pelissero.

The Vikings will be without cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf). The only other name on the injury report is Smith who is likely to play on a snap count.