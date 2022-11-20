Chiefs vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football is between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers this week. This was an exciting matchup heading into the season and was a great game the last time these two faced off. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but Adam Schefter reported that wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are expected to play. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Chiefs will be without cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion). Nobody else is listed on the injury report for the Chiefs which is great news there as cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited all week.

The Chargers will be without kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring). Allen (hamstring), Williams (ankle), and tight end Gerald Everrett (groin) are all listed as questionable. This will likely be the first time since Week 7 that their stacked receiving core is fully healthy.