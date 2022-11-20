Lamar Jackson is active for Week 11 vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 11 inactives and Lamar Jackson is officially active for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Jackson was listed as questionable this week due to an illness. It was a scare for many Ravens fans to see that Jackson wasn't at practice Friday. He popped up on the injury report after missing Friday’s practice with an illness. Head coach John Harbaugh immediately told reporters after practice that Jackson would likely play Sunday.

This could be a big week for Jackson and this Ravens offense. It’s expected to be cold and windy in Baltimore, but I expect the Ravens to dominate the ground game against the Panthers who have struggled against the run this year. The offense has looked the best it’s been all season since the second half in Tampa Bay. He’s also getting a boost with running back Gus Edwards and tight end Mark Andrews likely to be healthy for the first time in a few weeks. Look for 70+ rushing yards from Jackson in this one.