Ezekiel Elliott is active for Week 11 vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 11 inactives and Ezekiel Elliott is officially active for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Elliott was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury that has bothered him for a majority of the season. He was limited throughout the week.

Elliott will likely be on a snap count as they want to ease him back into the game. He has gotten so many touches through his career that it’s not surprising to see him dealing with some injuries. Running back is not an easy position to stay healthy for a longtime. Running back Tony Pollard could be the starting running back in Dallas by next year. For fantasy football, he may get some goal line carries, but overall I would keep on on your bench this week. Pollard is explosive and the Cowboys like him a lot. He has looked fine filling in for Elliott throughout the season.