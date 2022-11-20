David Njoku is active for Week 11 vs. Bills

The Browns announced Week 11 inactives and David Njoku is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bills. David was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. The Browns tight end was putting up good fantasy football numbers before suffering a high-ankle sprain a month ago.

Njoku is right at the four weeks a high-ankle sprain usually keeps players out. These injuries can linger even after a player returns to the field, but at such a tough position for fantasy, it’s worth giving him a start in his first week back.

The Bills allow the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends, so this isn’t an awful matchup for Njoku. The change in venue from snow and wind in Buffalo to the indoor air of Detroit’s Ford Field also should help his fantasy upside, especially as he’s been in a good target further down field than the majority of tight ends this season.