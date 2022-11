Update: Mixon has officially been ruled out due to a concussion.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is questionable to return, as he is being evaluated for a concussion. Mixon has seven carries for 20 yards, adding 42 yards on three receptions. Samaje Perine has taken over for Mixon, and has two receiving touchdowns on the day.