Kadarius Toney suffers hamstring injury in Week 11 vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable to return due to a hamstring injury. Toney has dealt with hamstring injuries all season, as he’s had them in both legs while he was with the Giants.

We’re not sure when his injury took place, but Toney had just one target, but it was actually a throw away by Patrick Mahomes. And now with this injury and his history with the injury, the odds of him returning aren’t great.

The Chiefs wide receiver room is getting thin, as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are already out. Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson are the top healthy receivers right now, but nobody other than Travis Kelce has more than two receptions at halftime.