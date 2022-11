Update: Edwards-Helaire is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a leg injury in the first quarter against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. He is getting examined on the sidelines. Isiah Pacheco has taken over as the lead back, but Edwards-Helaire had already seen more work this week than he did last. He had two carries for nine yards before leaving the game.