Justin Fields ‘day-to-day’ with shoulder injury ahead of Week 12 vs. Jets

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is considered “day-to-day,” per Mark Grote. Head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t go into much detail and we can expect that Fields has undergone some testing on this Monday. We will probably need to wait until Wednesday to see if he can practice before worrying too much.

Fields was allowed to talk to the press after their loss to the Falcons and he wasn’t wearing a sling, so it’s likely not a long term injury. But, with Fields putting up so many yards and points as a runner, any injury that could curtail his running could be detrimental.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

With Khalil Herbert on I.R. and the team wanting to limit Fields’ passing attempts, that ended up meaning more rushing attempts for Fields, as he ended the day with 18. If this injury lingers, we probably can’t expect that many attempts this week against a good Jets defense.