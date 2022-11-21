49ers vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11 on Monday Night Football

Week 11 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 21. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature an NFC West battle as the San Fransisco 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals. This is one of the NFL’s international games of the season with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The game will air on ESPN.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but all eyes will be on the status of quarterback Kyler Murray. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The 49ers have only ruled out DT Arik Armstead, who is dealing with a foot and ankle injury. Defensive end Samson Ebukam (quadriceps, Achillies) is the only play for San Francisco that is listed as questionable. He didn’t practice on Thursday but was able to log a limited practice participation on Friday and Saturday.

The Cardinals will be without TE Zach Ertz (knee), T D.J. Humphries (back) and CB Byron Murphy (back), who have already been ruled out. Guard Max Garcia (shoulder), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) are all questionable. Hopkins didn’t practice Thursday but then logged a limited session on Friday and Saturday. Murray was limited every day in practice, and on Monday, it was reported that he isn’t expected to play. Colt McCoy is expected to be under center again for Arizona. Hopkins is expected to play.