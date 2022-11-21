Kyler Murray is INACTIVE for Week 11 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 11 inactives and Kyler Murray is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Murray was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited each day last week for practice but came into Monday expected to miss the game. It’ll be his second straight missed game and there’s even rumblings Murray could be out through Arizona’s bye week, which comes in Week 13.

With Murray ruled inactive, backup quarterback Colt McCoy will be under center for the second game in a row. He filled in well for Murray last week against the Los Angeles Rams. He finished the game 26 of 37 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown. If you were banking on having Murray to play as your fantasy quarterback, you can only pivot to either McCoy or Jimmy Garoppolo. Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, who is ACTIVE, and Rondale Moore should both be started in your lineups. They combined for 27 targets from McCoy last week, and each finished with at least nine receptions and 94 yards receiving.