DeVante Parker injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Vikings

Week 11 isn’t officially over yet, but some teams are already looking ahead to their Week 12 matchup. Thanksgiving being on Thursday means that six teams will be in action on a short week. One of those teams will be the New England Patriots as they take on the Minnesota Vikings. Parker was finally able to return for the Patriots this week and was trying to give a boost to the New England offense. Despite returning last week, he is being dubbed as limited and still dealing with a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

In his return to the field, Parker caught both of his targets for 19 yards. The Patriots' offense really struggled to get the ball moving and matched the lack of firepower that the New York Jets put out. Parker had solid outings in the two games prior to his injury, so still has upside going forward. The Vikings' defense is giving up the fourth most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers giving Parker a good matchup. With no other players on bye, Parker likely doesn’t crack your lineup with his recent outputs.