Ezekiel Elliott injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Giants

Week 12 of the NFL season will get started on Thanksgiving day with three separate games to choose from. The second game in the slate will feature a battle between NFC East teams. The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the New York Giants. The Cowboys only held a walkthrough on Monday, but it was estimated that starting running back Ezekiel Elliott would have been a limited participant due to a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Elliott had missed two games from the injury but was able to return in Week 11. He wasted little time having an impact as he ran the ball 15 times for 42 yards and scored two touchdowns. He was expected to be on a pitch count for his workload, and so Tony Pollard also saw plenty of work. With how effective the attack was, don’t be surprised if Dallas takes another split backfield into this week’s game. Elliott should still be started in fantasy football leagues if he is active. If he is ruled inactive on the short week, elevate Pollard even higher than you already have him.