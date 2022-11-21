Joe Mixon enters concussion protocol ahead of Week 12 vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on Monday that running back Joe Mixon has been officially placed into concussion protocol ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday’s 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, taking seven carries for 20 rushing yards and catching three targets for 42 yards before exiting the contest.

The Pro Bowl tailback will have the entire week to clear protocols before being able to participate in the rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional round playoff game this Sunday. Losing Mixon would be a huge blow to both the Bengals and fantasy managers alike as the dynamic running back had been a staple in both the running and passing games for the team. In Week 11 against the Panthers, he carved out some history for himself by scoring five touchdowns in the 42-21 victory.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Obviously keep tabs on his status throughout the week, but if he’s unable to go, Samaje Perine would obviously fill in as the Bengals starting running back. Perine is rostered in less than 10% of fantasy leagues across the board, so he should be available on the waiver wire.