Report: Kyle Pitts suffered a torn MCL, likely out for season

Monday update: He will have a second opinion, but it appears that Kyle Pitts is done for the season despite multiple reports that he had avoided a tear.

Sources: #Falcons standout TE Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL that would require surgery. This is following his MRI today. A brutal blow to one of the game’s best young players. He’ll have a second opinion before deciding what's next. pic.twitter.com/bR4PyMJNks — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was forced from the Falcons Week 11 matchup with the Bears due to a knee injury. It now appears that Pitts suffered an MCL sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Falcons will need to confirm this diagnosis with an MRI on Monday, but it looks like Pitts will likely miss a few games due to the injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Pitts was starting to see more snaps and more first reads in the Falcons offense. He has been a major disappointment in fantasy, but it did look like he was starting to become more consistent in his usage, which is key for fantasy tight ends. But, that changes now of course.

MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser would likely take on the role while Pitts is out and they won’t have any fantasy value unless Firkser somehow becomes a big target out of nowhere. This injury should help Drake London the most, as he will become the first read in the offense moving forward.