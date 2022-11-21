Ja’Marr Chase injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Titans

Week 12 of the NFL season is sure to be an interesting one. There are no teams on bye this week, but three games on Thursday due to Thanksgiving. One of the featured matchups for the Sunday slate this week will feature the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC showdown. The Bengals are hopeful of getting star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase back for the game, as he is expected to return to practice this week. Chase has missed the last three games with a hip injury and would instantly provide a spark to the Bengals’ offense if he is active.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase will resume practicing this week, coach Zac Taylor said.



Taylor said it’s hard to make a prediction for Chase’s availability for Sunday’s game against TEN.



“Everything has been positive up to this point, which we hoped it would be.” — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 21, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Whenever Chase is back active in an NFL game, you will likely play him in your fantasy football lineups. Barring head coach Zac Taylor saying Chase would only get 10-15 snaps in the game, Chase should be started. He sees a high target share and had 130 yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back games before his injury. The Titans’ defense gives up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers giving Chase a fantastic matchup if he is active. If Chase is inactive yet again, the fantasy value would then fall to Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who would both be worthy of starts.