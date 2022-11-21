 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Micah Parsons listed as DNP for Monday practice of Week 12 vs. Giants

We break down the news that Micah Parsons has a knee/ankle injury and what it means for Week 12 and beyond.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is dealing with both a knee and ankle injury and was listed as DNP during Monday’s practice ahead of their Thanksgiving showdown against the New York Giants. The Cowboys only conducted a walk-through, so his injury designation is an estimation.

Parsons had his ankle rolled up on during the team’s 40-3 wrecking of the Vikings on Sunday. He was otherwise dominant with five QB hits, four tackles, and two sacks during the blowout. Afterwards, he indicated that he felt a pain but should be fine and all reports have pointed towards him being good to go for this NFC East showdown.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

The Cowboys will most likely limit his participation in practice over the next few days as a precaution. The dominant linebacker should be ready to roll and that is good news for fantasy managers who have banked on the Cowboys defense this season.

